Xi to address grand gathering celebrating CPC centenary

Xinhua) 08:08, June 30, 2021

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend a grand gathering celebrating the CPC centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event that will begin at 8 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on www.xinhuanet.com. It will also be broadcast simultaneously by television and radio stations across China, as well as on news websites and new media platforms.

