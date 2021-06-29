Xi calls on Party to advance toward second centenary goal

Xinhua) 11:03, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday called on CPC members and officials to boldly advance toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, as well as the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a ceremony held in Beijing to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members.

