Home>>
Xi presents July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members
(Xinhua) 10:17, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presented the July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday morning.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conferred the medals on the awardees, and shook hands and had photos with them.
A group of children, who are members of the Chinese Young Pioneers, presented flowers to the medal recipients.
Zhang Guimei, principal of a senior high school that offers free education to girls from impoverished families, spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the awardees.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to confer July 1 Medal on outstanding CPC members
- Xi, Putin announce extension of China-Russia friendly cooperation treaty
- Xi congratulates Baihetan hydropower station on launch of operations
- Xi stresses creating new achievements ahead of CPC centenary
- 7 more research centers established to study Xi Jinping thought
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.