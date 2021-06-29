Xi says CPC writes splendid chapter in history

Xinhua) 10:47, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday said the CPC has written a splendid chapter in the history of the Chinese nation's development and that of humanity's progress over the past century.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members.

He said generations of Chinese Communists have fought tenaciously for national independence and liberation, for prosperity and strength of the country, and for the happiness of the people.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)