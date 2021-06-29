Press conference on achievements made under CPC leadership held

Xinhua) 10:28, June 29, 2021

Photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Press Center for Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its second press conference in Beijing on Monday, inviting officials to speak about the achievements made in various fields under the leadership of the CPC.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, discipline inspection and supervisory authorities have investigated 392 officials at or above the provincial and ministerial level and about 22,000 department and bureau level officials between December 2012 and May 2021, said Xiao Pei, deputy head of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Punishments for more than 626,500 violations of Party conduct rules were also handed down during the period, according to Xiao, who is also deputy head of the National Supervisory Commission.

"The historic achievements made in ensuring full and strict governance of the Party in the new era have provided strong political guidance and guarantee for achieving the first centenary goal," Xiao said.

"Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the relations among political parties, ethnic groups, religions, social strata, and compatriots at home and abroad have become more harmonious," said Xu Yousheng, vice head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC has maintained regular contacts with more than 560 political parties and political organizations in over 160 countries and regions around the world, said Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Guo added that the CPC has made friends all over the world.

The Chinese economy has grown by about 189 times in real terms since the founding of the New China, according to Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

With its total economic output exceeding 100 trillion yuan (about 15.5 trillion U.S. dollars), China is the second largest economy in the world and its share of the global economy has risen to over 17 percent, Han said.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China's economic strength has increased significantly, and the Chinese people are making steady strides toward the goal of common prosperity, Han said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)