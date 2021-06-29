Home>>
Live: Ceremony to present July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members in Beijing
(CGTN) 09:18, June 29, 2021
A ceremony to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding Communist Party of China (CPC) members is being held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 29.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presents the medal and delivers a speech at the ceremony.
