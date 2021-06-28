Interview: CPC's governing experience worth learning, says Polish party official

Xinhua) 14:32, June 28, 2021

WARSAW, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The successful governing experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is worth learning for other countries, including Poland, said Vice President of Poland's New Left political party Andrzej Szejna.

In his opinion, achievements of the society should be delivered to the people in a just way. "I think it's an experience (we can learn) from China, how to do it, the distribution, (in an) equal and just (way)," Szejna told Xinhua in a recent interview.

As countries around the world are working to revitalize the economy and concentrating on the interests of the people, it is even more important to share experiences, he said.

The CPC "is thinking every day what can (be done to) improve the people's living standards, the equality, (and maintain) sustainable development," said Szejna, who has visited China many times.

Being close to the people and listening to their needs, that is how the CPC led China to achieve miracles in the past decades, Szejna said, praising the people-centered governing philosophy of the Chinese ruling party.

Szejna said his party and the CPC are keeping close communication and share the same values in poverty reduction and fair distribution. "The social policies of the CPC, the efficiency of China are among the experiences we could bring to Poland," he noted, saying that he hopes China could share more on how its miracles were performed.

Noting that it is even harder for countries to act together in addressing such critical challenges as global warming and poverty, Szejna said the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind could serve as a solution to the problems the world is facing, as "it is based on peace and cooperation."

Hailing the excellent relationship between the CPC and the New Left, Szejna said that on the eve of the CPC's 100th anniversary, he would like to wish the Chinese people a better and happier life.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)