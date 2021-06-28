Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (13)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to world peace and development.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said that since its founding, the CPC has traveled an extraordinary journey and recorded remarkable development achievements, adding that the exploration since the 18th National Congress of the CPC has once again proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only right direction of China's development.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha extended his heartfelt congratulations to the CPC and the Chinese people, saying that the CPC has always been the backbone of China's successful response to domestic and foreign challenges, especially in eliminating absolute poverty, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and so on, which has not only won the deep trust of the Chinese people, but also been widely acclaimed by the international society.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov said that under the leadership of Xi and the CPC, China has witnessed growing international prestige, and that the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi has brought hope for building a free, just and beautiful world.

Aikyn Konurov, chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan and leader of the People's Party in the Mazhilis, said the CPC has stayed true to its original aspirations, kept its mission firmly in mind, and led the Chinese people to blaze a development path that suits China's national conditions, adding that China has made historic leaps from regaining dignity to becoming prosperous and strong.

Vojtech Filip, chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia and first deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, said the CPC has been promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and implementing the concept of sustainable development, which has made positive contributions to tackling global challenges.

