Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (20)

Xinhua) 08:58, June 28, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows a model of a 5G-supported smart factory at a 5G-themed exhibition held during the World 5G Convention in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements in various fields under the leadership of the CPC.

They said that they look forward to deepening inter-party cooperation with the CPC, so as to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

Photo taken on June 25, 2021 shows passenger seats in a business car on train G5, a Fuxing intelligent bullet train. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Hassan Ghafourifard, former Iranian vice president and chairman of the Foundation of Islamic Development, said that the CPC has gone through a glorious century-long journey and set an example for other countries in Asia and the rest of the world.

Wee Ka Siong, Malaysia's transport minister and president of the Malaysian Chinese Association, said that the CPC, a party keeping pace with the times and pursuing progress, has withstood the test of a hundred years and emerged stronger with full vitality.

Korneliya Ninova, chairperson of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, said that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has made remarkable achievements in various fields and brought the Chinese people prosperity, stability and happiness.

Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2021 shows a bridge in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Ichiro Ozawa, a member of the House of Representatives from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and former head of the previous Democratic Party of Japan, said despite many difficulties, the CPC has led The People's Republic of China to become a country with huge political and economic influence and rock-firm international status.

Chea Monyrith, president of the Chinese Cambodian Evolution Researcher Association, said that China's peaceful development will strengthen the confidence of all countries in pursuit of peace, stability and development, and make greater contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

