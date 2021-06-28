Press conference held for CPC centennial celebrations

The Press Center for Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) holds its first press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2021. Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended the press conference with other senior researchers on the history of the CPC. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Press Center for Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday held its first press conference in Beijing.

Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended the press conference with other senior researchers on the history of the CPC.

As a specialized organ to study the Party's history and theory, the Institute has made solid efforts to promote the research on the CPC history, improve literature editing, and advance documents compilation and translation, said Qu.

The experts summarized contributions of the CPC during the past 100 years and the Institute's works in the Party history learning and education campaign, and answered media questions.

