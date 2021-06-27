Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 13:40, June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they lauded the CPC's remarkable development achievements over the past century since its founding, noting that the party's successful experience is worth learning for political parties of all countries across the world. They wished the CPC another century of success.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Kandhi Elieisar, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia;

Buon Tan, president of the France-China Friendship Group at French National Assembly and head of Asian affairs of France's The Republic on the Move party;

Gilbert Violeta, president of the Contigo party of Peru;

Shankar Pokhrel, standing committee member of the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) and chief minister of Nepal's Lumbini Province;

Kim Han-kyu, chairman of the 21st Century ROK-China Exchange Association;

Nay Lin, chairman of Myanmar's Alinyaung Foundation;

Mohamed Rasheed, chairman of China-Maldivian Cultural Association in Maldives;

Grigor Petrosyan, president of the Peace Committee of Armenia;

Majidreza Hariri, president of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries;

Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, deputy speaker of the Regional Representative Council of Indonesia.

