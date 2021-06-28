Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (19)

June 28, 2021

A general view shows the city's skyline in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements in various fields under the strong leadership of the CPC.

They said that they look forward to deepening inter-party cooperation with the CPC, so as to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Visitors watch exhibits displayed at the 5G telecommunication service section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said that China has been providing assistance to Zambia within such frameworks as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which has consolidated their relations featuring mutual benefit.

President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo said that he firmly believes that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC will continue to write a new chapter of success and firmly promote world peace and development based on mutual trust, common interests, and sincere friendship.

General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Blade Nzimande said that China's development fully reflects the strength of the socialism with Chinese characteristics.

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway by the Yarlung Zangbo River during a trial operation in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

President of the National Assembly of Sao Tome and Principe Delfim Neves said that since the CPC became the ruling party, it has led the Chinese people to overcome difficulties, embark on a new path for national liberation and rejuvenation, and make great achievements in national construction and development.

Desi Bouterse, former president of Suriname and chairman of the National Democratic Party, said that the CPC, in the face of the changing times, has demonstrated a strong ability to keep pace with the times, innovate itself and choose the right leadership.

Mohsen Basurra, a member of Yemen's Islah Party's leadership and deputy parliament speaker, said that the significance of the CPC's centenary is that the party has led China to achieve remarkable success unseen in human history and make qualitative leap in various fields.

