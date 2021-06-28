Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (14)

Xinhua) 11:02, June 28, 2021

People visit the venue of the 1935 Zunyi Meeting in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to world peace and development.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Shahbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said the CPC is the leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the main driver of the China miracle.

On the international stage, he said, the CPC always represents a rational voice and an anchor of stability, while Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has promoted world peace and development.

A bullet train pulls out of the Congjiang Railway Station in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban, secretary-general of the Egyptian Socialist Party, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has grown into a respected country of unity in a very short time, winning the admiration and reverence of people around the world.

Miguel Vargas, president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, also chairman of the Socialist International Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that over the past century, the CPC has always served as a glorious model with its dedication to and sacrifices made for the people, and an important driving force in building a balanced international order and maintaining peaceful coexistence of civilizations.

People wait to visit the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai, east China, June 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

President of the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Voronin, also former Moldovan president, noted that in the face of multiple global challenges, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has been promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, showing to the world a vision of making peace rather than war, seeking unity rather than hostility, and moving forward rather than backpedaling.

Former Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Yohei Kono said that the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to establish and improve the socialist system, achieving remarkable and glorious achievements.

He also expressed his expectation that the CPC will promote greater development of China and make greater contribution to world peace and development.

