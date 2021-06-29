Home>>
CPC to present July 1 Medal for first time
(Xinhua) 09:12, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony is about to be held Tuesday morning to award the July 1 Medal, the highest honor in the Communist Party of China (CPC), to outstanding Party members for the first time.
The ceremony will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (21)
- Interview: CPC's governing experience worth learning, says Polish party official
- People's lives have seen tremendous advances under CPC leadership: official
- China's Diplomacy in the New Era website launched
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (13)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.