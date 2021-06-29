CPC to present July 1 Medal for first time

June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony is about to be held Tuesday morning to award the July 1 Medal, the highest honor in the Communist Party of China (CPC), to outstanding Party members for the first time.

The ceremony will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

