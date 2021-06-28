Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (21)

Xinhua) 15:45, June 28, 2021

Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) review the oath of the CPC when visiting the site of the Second Plenary Session of the 7th CPC Central Committee in Xibaipo, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements in various fields under the strong leadership of the CPC, adding that they look forward to deepening inter-party cooperation with the CPC, so as to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Igor Sergeyenko, head of the Administration of the President of Belarus;

Fred Mitchell, chairman of The Bahamas' Progressive Liberal Party;

Jaroslav Doubrava, chairman of Czech-China Friendship Group of the Senate of the Czech Republic;

Robert Hue, former national secretary of the French Communist Party;

Narayan Khadka, former minister and central committee member of Nepali Congress;

Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China;

Oleg Demikhov, president of the Sino-Rus Association of International Trade and Economic Relations;

Adnan Akfirat, chairman of Turkish-Chinese Business Development and Friendship Association;

Gerd Kaminski, executive vice president of the Austria-China Friendship Association;

Jean Christophe Iseux von Pfetten, a research fellow at the University of Cambridge, and president of the Institute for East West Strategic Studies in Britain.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)