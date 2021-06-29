Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (22)

Xinhua) 09:31, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, particularly since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

They also expressed their full confidence that the CPC will embark on a new glorious journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that under the CPC's leadership, China has become a modern, confident and powerful country.

Noting that China has brought hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and created unprecedented achievements, Bhandari added that China's success is inspiring many developing countries worldwide that are struggling for national dignity and development.

Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani president and chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, said that the glorious history of contemporary China is also the great history of the CPC's struggle.

Under the CPC's leadership, China has made prominent achievements in various fields, increased its international prestige, and created benefits for the Chinese people and people around the world, he added.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye said that in this era of intense competition, Xi and the CPC have led the Chinese people to hold their destiny and future in their own hands, allowing China to stand at the forefront of world development.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that the CPC has adapted to the changing times, done a good job in summing up experience and forging ahead in difference historical periods, and played a great role in China's economic and social development.

Milorad Dodik, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and head of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, said that the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding is of great importance in the modern history of China.

The great CPC has led China to develop into a prosperous and strong country and make important contributions to world peace and development, Dodik added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)