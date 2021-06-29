Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (23)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, particularly since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

They also expressed their full confidence that the CPC will embark on a new glorious journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said China has set an example of building a modern country based on public welfare and social and political stability.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, chairman of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party, said the centenary of the CPC is a major event both for China and for the whole world.

The CPC steers China's economic and social development, and has led China to the forefront of the world economy, he added.

Zulkifli Hasan, general chairman of the National Mandate Party and deputy speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, said that China's economic success has become an important impetus for the economic growth of Asia and even the world, and China's valuable experience is worth learning for countries across the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist) Dilip Barua said that the birth of the CPC was a milestone in human history, and the CPC has made unprecedented achievements in the arduous journey of seeking human civilization progress.

Azat Peruashev, chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, said that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, China has witnessed vigorous economic development and all-round social progress, and has made great contributions to improving people's well-being both in China and across the world.

