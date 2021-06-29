Home>>
Awarding ceremony of July 1 Medal starts
(Xinhua) 10:04, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The awarding ceremony of the July 1 Medal started on Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present the medals to outstanding CPC members.
