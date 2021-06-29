Home>>
Chinese military unveils theme exhibition for CPC centenary
(Xinhua) 10:33, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition presented by the Chinese military in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was unveiled in the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution on Monday.
The exhibition recreated the glorious history of the People's Liberation Army created and led by the CPC with more than 1,580 relics, 800 photos as well as historical documents and short videos, according to a statement.
Senior Chinese military officials Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia visited the exhibition, the statement said. Both Xu and Zhang are members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission.
