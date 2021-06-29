Home>>
Xi delivers speech at ceremony to confer July 1 Medal
(Xinhua) 10:45, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started delivering a speech at a ceremony held on Tuesday morning to present the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, to outstanding Party members.
