Xi delivers speech at ceremony to confer July 1 Medal

Xinhua) 10:45, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, started delivering a speech at a ceremony held on Tuesday morning to present the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, to outstanding Party members.

