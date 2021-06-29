July 1 Medal recipients embody Chinese Communists' staunch faith: Xi

June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Recipients of the July 1 Medal embody the Chinese Communists' quality and spirit of maintaining staunch faith, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Tuesday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members.

Maintaining staunch faith is to stay true to the original aspiration and dedicate everything, even the precious life, to the cause of the Party and people, Xi said.

