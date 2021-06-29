Medal recipients embody Chinese Communists' honest, dutiful qualities: Xi

Xinhua) 10:53, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The July 1 Medal recipients embody the Chinese Communists' integrity and devotion, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Tuesday.

Such quality and spirit represent the glorious CPC traditions of hard work and plain living, as well as putting public interests above personal interests, said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to confer the July 1 Medal on outstanding Party members.

