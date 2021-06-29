Medal recipients come from people: Xi

Xinhua) 11:03, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The July 1 Medal recipients come from the people and are rooted in the people, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Tuesday.

The recipients are ordinary heroes that fulfill their duties and make quiet contributions. Their deeds can be followed and their spirit can be pursued, said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to confer the July 1 Medal on outstanding Party members.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)