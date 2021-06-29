Xi says China-Russia cooperation injects positive energy into int'l community

June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and Russia have injected positive energy into the international community through their close cooperation, as the world is entering a period of turbulence and change and human development is confronted with multiple crises.

The two countries have set a good example for a new type of international relations, Xi said when holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing.

