July 1 Medal recipients embody Chinese Communists' fighting, dedication spirit: Xi

Xinhua) 10:52, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday said the recipients of the July 1 Medal embody the fighting and dedication spirit of Chinese Communists, who make dedicating themselves to the Party and the country and fulfilling their duties a lifelong pursuit.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony in Beijing to present the medals to outstanding Party members.

