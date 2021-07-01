Home>>
Military aircraft fly over Tian'anmen Square in echelons to mark CPC centenary
(Xinhua) 08:02, July 01, 2021
Helicopters fly over Tian'anmen Square in the formation of "100" ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Military aircraft flew over Tian'anmen Square in echelons Thursday morning to mark the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Helicopters flew in the formation of "100," representing the 100 years of the Party.
