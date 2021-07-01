100-gun salute fired to mark CPC centenary

Xinhua) 08:06, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A 100-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square at the heart of Beijing on Thursday morning during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

