Realizing national rejuvenation the ultimate theme of CPC for 100 years: Xi
(Xinhua) 08:39, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Thursday that the CPC has united and led the Chinese people over the past 100 years for one ultimate theme -- bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.
