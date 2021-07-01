Central Military Commission honors outstanding Party members, workers, organizations

Xinhua) 08:50, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a circular honoring a number of outstanding members of the Communist Party of China (CPC), outstanding Party workers and advanced primary-level Party organizations in the armed forces.

According to a list released by the CMC, a total of 49 Party members, 30 Party workers and 20 primary-level Party organizations are honored.

The circular says that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. During China's glorious course of great achievements made in the revolution, construction and reform under the leadership of the CPC, the people's armed forces have always acted and fought under the absolute leadership of the Party, and secured one victory after another with the contributions from Party organizations at various levels and Party members.

The circular calls on Party organizations and members in the military to learn from the honored individuals and organizations, and urged efforts to inspire army officers and soldiers to strive for achieving the Party's goal of building stronger armed forces for the new era and developing the armed forces into a world-class military.

