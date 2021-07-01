Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (28)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's glorious history and great achievements, and conveyed their hope to work with the CPC to build a better world.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Maithripala Sirisena, chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and former Sri Lankan president, said that the CPC has been consistent with the people-centered development philosophy, exercised strong leadership, and made remarkable achievements in national governance as well as economic and social development.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and former prime minister, said General Secretary Xi is a great Marxist statesman, who has guided the Chinese people in their efforts to cast off absolute poverty.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind put forward by Xi have made great contributions to promoting world peace and development and to boosting global progress, Prachanda added.

George Papandreou, president of the Socialist International and former prime minister of Greece, said the Socialist International is ready to work with the CPC to deal with global challenges and jointly build a better world.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to successfully cast off extreme poverty, establish an ever-improving medical and education system and world-class infrastructure, and achieve comprehensive economic and social development.

Ahmed Majdalani, secretary general of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, said that the CPC has guided China to create "two miracles" of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, and promoted high-level prosperity and progress in China.

The CPC has also made great efforts for world peace and development, as well as for progress of human civilization, he noted.

Sidi Mohamed Ould Taleb Amar, president of Mauritania's Union for the Republic, said the CPC led by General Secretary Xi has sticked to its original aspiration and mission, led the country in achieving historic achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and embarked on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country.

The CPC supports world peace and development, and attaches great importance to safeguarding the interests of all humankind, which has been fully demonstrated in its solidarity with and support to countries around the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Amar added.

