Xi stresses rooting out "any viruses that would erode CPC's health"

Xinhua) 09:28, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed the need to root out any viruses that would erode the Party's health.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

Xi said the CPC must remain committed to improving Party conduct, upholding integrity, and combating corruption.

