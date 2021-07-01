Home>>
China accomplishes building of moderately prosperous society in all respects: Xi
(People's Daily Online) 09:21, July 01, 2021
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.
"This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects," Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says Chinese people will never allow foreign bullying, oppressing, or subjugating
- Xi calls for elevating Chinese military to world-class standards
- China welcomes helpful suggestions, but won't accept sanctimonious preaching: Xi
- Xi stresses upholding, developing socialism with Chinese characteristics
- CPC must continue to adapt Marxism to Chinese context: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.