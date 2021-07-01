Xi says Chinese people will never allow foreign bullying, oppressing, or subjugating

Xinhua) 09:15, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday.

"Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

"We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will," Xi said.

China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order, Xi said, calling for continuous efforts to promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

