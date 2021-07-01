Xi says Chinese nation carries no aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday said that the Chinese nation does not carry aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes.

The Party cares about the future of humanity, and wishes to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order, Xi said.

