Xi calls for strengthening great unity of Chinese people

Xinhua) 09:27, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed the need to strengthen the great unity of the Chinese people.

Xi said efforts should be made to see that all Chinese people, both at home and overseas, can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal and come together as a mighty force for realizing national rejuvenation.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

"In the course of our struggles over the past century, the Party has always placed the united front in a position of importance," he said.

