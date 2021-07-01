China advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation: Xi

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The image China presents to the world today is one of a thriving nation that is advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Thursday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in Beijing at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

The CPC is rallying and leading the Chinese people on a new journey toward realizing the second centenary goal, Xi noted.

"It is certain that with the firm leadership of the Party and the great unity of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, we will achieve the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects and fulfill the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation," Xi said.

