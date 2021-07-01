Xi stresses necessity to carry out great struggle with contemporary features

Xinhua

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Thursday it is necessary to carry out a great struggle with many contemporary features.

"We are closer, more confident, and more capable than ever before of making the goal of national rejuvenation a reality. But we must be prepared to work harder than ever to get there," said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in Beijing.

