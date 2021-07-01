Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (31)

Xinhua) 15:29, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great development and progress China has achieved in its various causes since the CPC was founded 100 years ago, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Those achievements, they added, have not only completely changed the future of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, but also made significant contributions to the cause of human progress.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Honorary President of the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros and Comorian President Azali Assoumani said he believes that under the wise leadership of the CPC, China will surely continue to prosper and will always be an indispensable member on the world stage.

He added that he is willing to make joint efforts with General Secretary Xi to continuously deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said that his country attaches great importance to Ecuador-China ties, and looks forward to continuously strengthening the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he is willing to continue to strengthen the Qatar-China strategic partnership and consolidate bilateral friendly cooperation in various fields, so as to better benefit the two countries and their people.

Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attributed the success of the CPC to the people-centered governing and development philosophy.

He said he firmly believes that under the firm and strong leadership of General Secretary Xi, China will surely realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa noted that the CPC has gone through a glorious course over the past century, and brought earth-shaking positive transformations to the lives of the Chinese people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)