Home>>
Full Text: Speech by Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC
(Xinhua) 15:48, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday addressed a ceremony celebrating the CPC centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.
Full Text: Speech by Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC centenary, 24th anniversary of HK's return to motherland celebrated in HK
- Xi says Chinese nation carries no aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes
- China advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation: Xi
- Future belongs to young people: Xi
- Resolving Taiwan question a historic mission of CPC: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.