Home>>
Watch: Art performance celebrating the centenary of CPC
(CGTN) 18:44, July 01, 2021
An art performance was held in Beijing on Monday evening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Titled "The Great Journey," the performance features four chapters depicting how the Chinese people have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past century.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (32)
- PD Editorial: A hundred years of glory created, an eternal cause to build
- Full Text: Speech by Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (31)
- CPC centenary, 24th anniversary of HK's return to motherland celebrated in HK
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.