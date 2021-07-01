Watch: Art performance celebrating the centenary of CPC

July 01, 2021

An art performance was held in Beijing on Monday evening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Titled "The Great Journey," the performance features four chapters depicting how the Chinese people have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past century.

