CPC offers significant governance experience, says PCI leader

Xinhua) 22:45, July 01, 2021

ROME, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Running a country as large as China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is providing a significant amount of experience that can be drawn on in the field of governance, National Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi has said.

The success of the CPC lies in its capability to combine political theory and practice, which has set a great example across the globe, the PCI leader said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The facts say a lot," said Alboresi, taking China's campaign of poverty alleviation as an example.

"The challenge of lifting millions of people out of poverty, which many thought to be impossible, has proved to be a possibility. It became real, thanks to the governance of the CPC and the efforts made in this direction in such a short span of time," he added.

Alboresi said the CPC has not only helped its own people out of poverty, but also reached out to other developing countries in need with Chinese experience.

China's cooperation with African nations, for example, has supported "local infrastructure construction in order to allow them to improve their production capacity and exports, sustaining a strong idea of development," he said.

When it comes to the fight against COVID-19, the PCI leader said that under the guidance of the CPC, "China handled the pandemic in a resolute, effective way, so much so that, today, China has been able to respond (to the pandemic) while other countries are struggling."

"It should be highlighted that China faced the COVID-19 pandemic with a supportive approach of collaboration toward other countries," he added.

Alboresi pointed out that the entire humankind should reflect on this COVID-19 pandemic and the world is seeing historically unprecedented processes of interconnection and interdependence between different countries.

China's proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind "is the necessary answer to address the big challenges that affect the planet," Alboresi said.

"This proposal confirms the profound belief that encourages the CPC ... about the centrality of multilateralism within relations with different countries," said Alboresi. "I really think we need to head toward this direction."

Noting this year marks the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Alboresi said that the centenary, "to which we pay great attention, is an opportunity for reflection for all the international communist movement."

"In this sense, we truly believe there are all the right conditions for this centenary to bring about further momentum to continue in this direction," he said.

"The PCI has always been highlighting the decisive role played by China in the history of the international communist movement," he said, adding that the CPC's experience accumulated in the past has been the most valuable part that is worth learning for the whole international communist movement.

