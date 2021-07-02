Hong Kong celebrates CPC centenary, 24th return anniversary with various events

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hong Kong's smooth return to the motherland is an important part of the CPC's great achievements over the last 100 years, Acting Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee said during the events held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Thursday held various events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

PROSPERITY SINCE RETURN

China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were hoisted and the national anthem was played at the Golden Bauhinia Square in a flag-raising ceremony held by the HKSAR government on Thursday morning.

Helicopters flew over Victoria Harbor and a fireboat sprayed a water salute.

Lee vowed continued efforts to safeguard national security, improve the implementation of "one country, two systems" and forge ahead with a pragmatic approach and the spirit of rising to the challenge.

With the leadership of the CPC, the strong support of the nation and the success in implementing "one country, two systems," Hong Kong compatriots will be able to share the glory of a prosperous and strong nation, said Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

Chuang Tze-cheung with the Hong Kong Celebrations Association said Hong Kong will continue to give full play to its unique advantages under "one country, two systems" and make greater achievements with the effective administration of the HKSAR government and concerted efforts of the society.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of celebrating activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

GRAND CELEBRATIONS

A series of celebrations were organized across Hong Kong, including parades of buses and fishing vessels, and festive decorations could be found in many places from stores along the streets to landmark buildings.

In Victoria Harbor, fishing vessels sailed in a procession and were greeted by joyful Hong Kong residents on the bank.

A torch relay race was also held to mark the centenary of the CPC and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return. A participant born in 1997 said this year's July 1 is a meaningful day and he felt the responsibility on him and also the young generation at large to carry on the success of Hong Kong.

A reception is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government in celebration of the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hongkong Post started on Thursday issuing commemorative stamps for the big day, its first release on the theme of the CPC. Long queues were spotted outside post offices in the morning even before the opening hour.

A commemorative movie named "1921" is on the big screens in multiple cinemas.

Fishing boats flying China's national flags and the flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

It is particularly meaningful to watch this film on this special day, Chuang Tze-cheung said, adding that he hopes more young people will watch this movie.

