Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (34)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made since its founding, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

They also wished the CPC a new glorious century.

In his message, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), extended warm congratulations and comradely greetings to Xi, as well as all CPC members and the brotherly Chinese people, on behalf of all WPK members and the DPRK people, as well as in his own name.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi has led the CPC and the Chinese people to achieve a decisive victory in the struggle for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating absolute poverty, and to successfully tackle the global public health crisis, remarkably enhancing China's comprehensive national strength and international prestige, Kim said.

In the past 100 years since its founding, the CPC has created changes and miracles that are unprecedented in thousands of years, which has fully proved that only the leadership of the CPC and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics are the best choice and guarantee for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Kim added.

The WPK and the DPRK people, he said, unswervingly support the CPC's great cause of advancing socialist construction, safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintaining world peace.

Kim also expressed his confidence that no circumstance can stop the Chinese people from rallying closely around Xi, forging ahead along the new victorious path and attaining new outstanding achievements in the journey of realizing the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation.

The WPK, he said, is ready to make unwavering concerted efforts with the CPC to ensure that their common great cause of socialist construction will advance with vigor and vitality forever.

Kim added he sincerely wishes Xi good health and greater achievements in his significant work, and wishes China and the Chinese people prosperity and happiness under the CPC's leadership.

