China makes pursuing common good for world its mission and undertaking

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country held an art performance titled “The Great Journey” at the National Stadium in Beijing on the evening of June 28, during which a show under the theme of “shared future” was staged, embodying China’s idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind and reflecting the CPC’s sense of responsibility in striving for humankind’s progress.

“Over the last century, the CPC has striven forward against all odds in a relentless pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and the common good for the world. As a result, the Chinese nation has achieved a great transformation from standing up to growing rich, and to becoming stronger, and has thus made a notable contribution to human civilization and progress,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, who stressed the CPC’s mission and undertaking of pursuing the common good for the world.

An art performance titled “The Great Journey” is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, June 28. (Photo by Huang Jingwen/Xinhua)

As July 1 this year marks the centenary of the CPC, many political party chiefs, government officials, and friendly personages in the world have sent wishes to the Chinese political party. They believe that the CPC is “an important driving force in building a balanced international order and maintaining peaceful coexistence of civilizations”, and that “the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi has brought hope for building a free, just and beautiful world.”

The CPC has always aspired to make new and greater contributions to humankind. From “China should make a major contribution to mankind” to “The Chinese people not only pursue a good life for themselves, but also work for common interest and harmony of the world,” the CPC has become more determined to pursue the common good for the world and made the connotations of the vision increasingly rich with the development of the party itself and the country.

The CPC, the ruling party of China, has not only made a solemn oath of pursuing the common good for the world, but taken actions to put such an idea into practice.

China has proposed the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and incorporated adhering to the path of peaceful development into constitutions of the country and the CPC. Making opening-up a fundamental national policy, the country has joined in almost all universal intergovernmental organizations and acceded to over 500 international conventions. It suggests building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, and upholds the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. The country has joined hands with other countries in the construction of the Belt and Road, while actively participated in the reform and building of the global governance system. China has made major contributions to world peace and development with practical efforts.

On the international stage, the CPC always represents a rational voice and an anchor of stability, said Shahbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding that Xi’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has promoted world peace and development.

The CPC has led the Chinese people onto a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and diversified the routes to modernization for developing countries, laying a foundation for pushing world peace and development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“We must also see that China’s development will create more opportunities for the world. We will draw on our own practices to explore the law governing the evolution of human society, and share with other countries what we have learned. We do not want to “import” models from other countries, nor do we want to “export” the Chinese model, still less will we ask other countries to copy the Chinese practice,” said Xi while addressing the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting on December 1, 2017.

The CPC shares with the world its dividends in both economic development and ideas and philosophies, which is of use for all countries, especially developing countries, in exploring a development path that best suits their national conditions.

The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics provides a new route to modernization for developing countries, and this institutional innovation is a contribution to the diversity of human civilization, according to Victoria V. Panova, managing director of the National Committee of BRICS Research of Russia.

The CPC’s great struggle together with the Chinese people in the past century has shone through the annals of history, and its great contributions to the peace and development of mankind are obvious to all.

No matter how the international circumstances may change, China will continue to play its part in building world peace, promoting global development, and defending international order, and contribute even more to enhancing the common well-being of human beings and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

