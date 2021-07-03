Senior Chinese legislators study Xi's speech on CPC centenary

Xinhua) 09:21, July 03, 2021

Senior Chinese legislators meet to study an important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC, in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and secretary of its leading Party members group. Li delivered a speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Thursday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and secretary of its leading Party members group. Li delivered a speech at the meeting.

The legislators pledged to preserve the iron will of the communists, constantly push forward the great new project of Party building, and strive to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The meeting also called on the leading Party members group of the NPC Standing Committee to work harder to fulfill its duties and mission, and called on Party organizations and Party members within the NPC system to better focus on the central task and the overall situation, and better serve the country and the people.

