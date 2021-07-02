Xi's article on learning Party history published

Xinhua) 16:22, July 02, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on learning the CPC history has been published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published Thursday in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

