Home>>
Xi's article on learning Party history published
(Xinhua) 16:22, July 02, 2021
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on learning the CPC history has been published.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published Thursday in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukrainian edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" released in Kiev
- Xi rallies Party for "unstoppable" pursuit to national rejuvenation as CPC celebrates centenary
- Xi declares China a moderately prosperous society in all respects
- Highlights of Xi Jinping's remarks at CPC centenary ceremony
- Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.