Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 01, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC

(People's Daily Online) 17:40, July 01, 2021
Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories