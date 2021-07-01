Xi's speech at ceremony awarding July 1 Medals published

Xinhua) 15:30, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A speech given by President Xi Jinping at a ceremony awarding the July 1 Medals to outstanding Party members has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on Tuesday.

The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

