Ukrainian edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" released in Kiev

Xinhua) 23:01, July 01, 2021

The Ukrainian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is released in Kiev, Ukraine, June 30, 2021. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)

KIEV, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was released here on Wednesday.

The event, co-organized by China's State Council Information Office, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, was attended by about 100 political leaders, government officials and people from all walks of life of both countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sent a congratulatory letter to the event. Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and minister of the State Council Information Office, delivered a video speech.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, who is also the Ukrainian co-chair of Chinese-Ukrainian Inter-government Cooperation Committee, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Uruskyi, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov, David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling party Servant of the People faction of Ukraine, leader of the Fatherland party Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasyl Bodnar and Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong also attended the event.

In his congratulatory letter, which was read by Nemchinov, Shmyhal extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC. The Ukrainian prime minister said that the publication of the Ukrainian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" will help Ukrainians better understand and learn from China's successful experience in national governance.

Xu Lin said in his video speech that the first, the second and the third volumes of Xi's book comprehensively and systematically present the development process and main content of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

They also show the historical course and great practice of the CPC in national governance in the new era and open a window through which the world can better understand the CPC and China, Xu added.

Xu also said that Xi's book demonstrates that the CPC has been consistent with the people-centered development philosophy, and illustrates the glorious course of the national rejuvenation led by the CPC on the basis of China's basic conditions.

The book also elaborates on the CPC's philosophy and proposals on pursuing peaceful development and building a beautiful world, and chronicles its ideas and practices of conducting strict self-supervision, self-discipline and self-reform.

Experts and scholars of both countries voiced their belief that the Ukrainian edition of the book will help Ukrainian readers understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the process of China's reform and opening up and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and will boost exchanges in national governance between China and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was jointly translated and published by China's Foreign Languages Press and Ukrainian publishing house Folio Publishers.

So far, the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and issued in 34 languages and circulated in more than 170 countries and regions.

