Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (38)

Xinhua) 16:57, July 02, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made since its founding, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core. They also wished the CPC a new glorious century.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party;

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan;

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan;

Macky Sall, president of the Alliance for the Republic-Yakaar and president of Senegal;

Paul Kagame, chairman of the Rwandan Patriotic Front and president of Rwanda;

Salva Kiir, chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and president of South Sudan;

Alpha Conde, founder and president of the Rally of the People of Guinea party and president of Guinea;

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president of Algeria;

Nicolas Maduro, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and president of Venezuela;

Bashar al-Assad, president of Syria;

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan;

Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II, head of state of Samoa;

Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of the People's Action Party and prime minister of Singapore;

Sheikh Hasina, president of the Awami League and prime minister of Bangladesh;

Gaston Browne, leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda;

Irakli Garibashvili, prime minister of Georgia;

Oscar Eduardo Ramirez Aguilar, president of Senate of Mexico;

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party;

Song Young-gil, leader of South Korea's Democratic Party;

Rui Rio, president of Portugal's Social Democratic Party;

Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of Italy's Communist Refoundation Party;

Heraldo Munoz, president of Chile's Party for Democracy;

Jean Chretien, former leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and former Canadian prime minister;

Boris Tadic, former president of Serbia.

